Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu Felicitates Retiring Chief Information Commissioner Dr. Joram Begi

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 10, Saturday bade farewell to Dr. Joram Begi, who is retiring after completing his five years tenure as the Chief Information Commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh.

Felicitating Dr. Begi in a simple ceremony, CM Khandu wished him the best in the ‘third innings’ of his life. Dr. Begi had earlier retired as the Director of Higher and Technical Education, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, before being appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner.

Khandu hailed Dr. Begi for ensuring transparency in the system of governance as the head of an all-important body. (SIC).

“I also deeply appreciate your effort in bringing several key changes in the Commission for citizens to have easy access to information and providing speedy justice to the aggrieved,” he said.

Khandu also acknowledged Dr. Begi’s contribution to the improvement of the education scenario of the State during his stint in the education department, which, he said, is today widely appreciated by all.

He said that he would be looking forward to suggestions of any kind from Dr. Begi for the welfare and progress of the state.

Dr. Joram Begi is one of the renowned educationists of the state. Brought up in a situation where there was no school, he went on to become the first Master’s Degree holder from his community. He is known as a thoughtful community leader, an excellent administrator, and a good orator.

Before joining as a Director of Higher & Technical Education, he chaired many prestigious positions in the Government of Arunachal Pradesh – Principal of DNG College, Registrar of Arunachal University, Jt. Director of Public Instruction (Higher Education) and Co-ordinator IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) Study Center.