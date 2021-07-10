Assam-Mizoram Border Tensions, High-Level Meet Concludes In Delhi Inconclusively

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 9, a chief secretary level meeting between both the states was organized at the Gujarat Bhavan.

It discussed on the recent territorial dispute, along the inter-state border in August 2020 and February 2021.

Although, the Assam government delegation on the withdrawal of security forces.

But Mizoram government forces sought time for further consultation, thereby refusing to sign any such decree.

The chief secretaries of both territories are discussing on to find a permanent solution to the conflict.

Border dispute between two states is a matter functioning for decades.

Such a dispute prevailed recently in June, after two makeshift camps erected in the disputed area were damaged by the Assam personnel.