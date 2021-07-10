Lambda – Seventh And Newest Variant Of COVID-19, Claims WHO

NET Web Desk

Lambda, a dominant variant in Peru has been found in 25 South-American countries, including Argentina and Equador.

It is increasingly being seen by scientists and health experts as a new emerging threat.

Previously known by it’s formal name C.37, the strain is designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a “variant of interest”.

On Monday, June 14, WHO depicted the strain as seventh and the newest variant of COVID-19.

Although, not yet found in the Indian population, but the strain has recently been detected in the UK and other European countries.

Originated in Peru, the variant accounts for almost 80% of the infections. It has at least seven significant mutations in the spike protein.

A recent study by the Chile researchers, the Lambda variant had greater infectivity than the Alpha and Gamma variants. Furthermore, it mentioned on the declining effectiveness of Chinese Sinovac vaccine (Coronavac) against the variant.

““There is currently limited evidence on the full extent of the impact associated with these genomic changes, and further robust studies into the phenotype impacts are needed to better understand the impact on countermeasures, and to control the spread,” – asserted by the WHO officials.