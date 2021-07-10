Mizo Students Union Distributes Smartphones To Students For Online Classes

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

The Mizo Students’ Union General Headquarters on July 9 organised a distribution program of smartphones to students belonging to families living Below Poverty Line (BPL).

As the pandemic has forced the students to continue their studies online many have fallen behind as their homes do not have a smartphone.

The smartphones were donated by John Lalpeka, Proprierter of 3:16 Plan Solution and from other good Samaritans.

MSU President J Lalmuanzuala stated that they have received over 2000 applications for smartphones.

“Since traveling is not convenient at the moment due to lockdown imposed in the state, we are distributing it to 13 students within Aizawl Municipal Corporation Area for the first phase. The second phase will cover students from other districts,” J. Lalmuanzuala informed.

The Chief Guest of the function John Lalpeka stated that he is grateful for having the opportunity to contribute towards the welfare of Mizo students and wished them all the best for their future studies.

The program was held at Aizawl Press Club.