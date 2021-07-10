Nagaland Unlock Phase-II : Directives To Be Followed

NET Web Desk

On Thursday July 8, with the decline in COVID-19 cases, the Nagaland government has announced the Unlock Phase-II.

The phase will be effective for seven days, commencing from July 11-17.

The High-Powered Committee (HPC), on COVID-19 observed a significant decline in the total number of active and hospitalization cases, along with number of persons requiring oxygen support across the state.

It further asserted that although Nagaland is showing a declining trend, but it still continues to remain above 5 per cent.

Shops/business establishments dealing with all kind of goods/items/articles will be permitted to open from 6 AM to 4 PM.

Takeaways, home delivery and other e-commerce services will be permitted to operate on all days.

Outdoor sports activities other than competitions will be permitted, subject to attendance of not more than 100 persons, and adherence of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and all the applicable SOPs issued from time to time.

Long distance trains will be allowed to stop at Dimapur railway stations.

However, all the inbound passengers should be asymptomatic and shall be required to produce certificate of COVID-19 vaccination. (With both doses).

Inter-district movement is allowed subject to individuals being asymptomatic and having completed their COVID-19 vaccination (both doses taken) and subject to adherence with COVID appropriate behaviour.

Bus service, intra, inter-district taxi service and pillion riding on two-wheeler shall continue to remain suspended.

A separate SOP with later be issued by the Home Department.