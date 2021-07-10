Taliban Advances : Claims To Control 85% Territories Of Afghanistan

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 9, Talibans claimed to have seized almost 85 per cent of Afghanistan territories.

These advances are part of it’s accelerating violence and propaganda campaigns. International humanitarian concerns are now mounting for supplies in the country.

Local officials believe the group has captured an important district in Herat province – the home to thousands of minority Shia Hazaras community.

Meanwhile, the group has captured Torghundi, a northern town on the border with Turkmenistan.

It has recently placed it’s grip on the nation’s territories, important bridges, and also roads connecting significant areas for trade.

The acceleration of recent Taliban advances have also led the Afghan government forces to flee across the border into neighbouring Iran and Tajikistan.

According to Reuters, three visiting Taliban officials sought to address those concerns during a visit to Moscow.

“We will take all measures so that Islamic State will not operate on Afghan territory and our territory will never be used against our neighbours,” one of the Taliban officials, Shahabuddin Delawar, told a news conference.