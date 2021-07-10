Tripura : Five Held With Cannabis Worth Over Rs 1 Crore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 10, 2021: On Friday July 9, Tripura cops arrested five peddlers along with huge quantities of cannabis worth over Rs 1 crore from two different locations.

Reportedly, on Friday morning, in a successful operation against drug menace, personnel from Mungiakami Police Station (PS) led by Teliamura sub-divisional police officer Sonacharan Jamatia, retrieved cannabis worth over Rs 1.10 crore hidden in two 8-wheeler trucks seized from 41-mile area under Mungiakami PS.

The trucks PB 10DZ 9404 and ML 08 G 4094, carrying illegal packets of dried cannabis were about to smuggle the substances, outside the border. During the search operation, 1904 kg packets of illegal dried cannabis were recovered. Its market value termed to be around Rs 1.10 crore.

A total of 3 people including the driver and co-driver identified as Pradip Singh, Abhimunya Roy, Oman Kumar were arrested by the cops.

Police sources informed that illegal dried cannabis were loaded in a vehicle from Jirania to be smuggled in other states.

On the other hand, the traffic police in Teliamura recovered 69 kgs of illegal dried cannabis, after a private Maruti vehicle number WB 06A 2588 was detained at Hawaibari Naka Point under Teliamura police station. Its market value is about 5 lakh rupees. The car arrived from Agartala and was about to smuggle the substances to Ambassa.

A large police force of Teliamura PS including DSP Bikramjit Shukla Das of Khowai district traffic police rushed to the spot, after being informed. Two held were brought to Teliamura PS.

Similarly, Jirania PS staffs detained good laden truck, transporting substances from Agartala to Ambassa. Accordingly, personnel vigorously checked vehicles in the College Chaumuhani area of the national highway. As many as 43 packets of cannabis, measuring 475 kg hidden under the box of chocolates were recovered from the lorry.

Furthermore, police are searching for the driver. The police of Jirania police station said that they are investigating the case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.