Tripura Reports 138 Cases Of Delta Plus Variant

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 9, the Tripura government confirmed the existence of 138 Delta Plus variant cases in the state.

Tripura became the first northeastern state to have detected the ‘variant of concern’ strain.

At least 90% of the Covid-19 samples sent for genome sequencing contained the highly contagious Delta Plus variant.

A total of 151 samples were sent to a government laboratory in West Bengal for further examination. Out of which, 138 samples were found to be infected with the strain.

“About 151 samples were sent to a government laboratory in West Bengal,” Deep Kumar Debbarma, the state’s nodal Covid-19 officer, said at a press conference.

“As many as 138 or 90% of these samples have found to contain the Delta Plus variant.” – asserted by the official.

While some samples have been tested positive with Delta and Alpha variants.

The West Tripura district have reported the most cases of Delta Plus variant with 115 cases. Eight cases of the variant were detected in Sepahijala district, five from Gomati, Unakoti – 4 cases, two cases each in South and North districts, and one case each in Khowai and Dhalai.