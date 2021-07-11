Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar Police Conducts Drive Against Violators Of Covid Protocol & Traffic Rules

Tani Bulo

In its persistent attempt to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour and instill good traffic sense among residents of the Arunachal Pradesh Capital City, Itanagar Capital Police undertook an intensive drive against those flouting covid norms and traffic rules on Saturday, July 10.

The special drive resulted in 666 people being issued challans for non-adherence to covid appropriate behavior. Fine of Rs. 1,93,680 was collected.

Another 592 violators were booked and issued challans under violation of motor vehicle rules which fetching the authorities a total fine of Rs. 2,45,900.

Itanagar capital region reopened on June 7th after a stringent lockdown period in May.

Currently, it is witnessing a steady rise in Covid cases since citizens are seen to be flouting SOPs.

In a media release, the Itanagar Capital Police have appealed to the citizens to follow proper covid protocol to help the police in their fight against Corona. Adding more they asked everyone to follow proper traffic rules for the safety of themselves as well as others.