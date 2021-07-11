Man Scales Everest Within 7 Weeks Of Recovering From COVID

Neeraj Chaudhary, an alumnus of IIT Delhi, scaled Mount Everest within seven (7) weeks after recovering from COVID-19.

Chaudhary had tested positive for COVID-19 on the day he was to start from Kathmandu for Mount Everest.

The 37-year-old, who is a resident of Rajasthan, did his MTech in Environmental Sciences and Management at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi during 2009-11.

He is currently working with the Rajasthan government’s Water Resources Department.

He took to mountaineering in 2014, and in 2020 got selected as a member of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) Everest Expedition under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Crediting IIT Delhi for shaping his career and the alumni association for helping him start a fundraiser of Rs 24 lakh for the expedition, Chaudhary took the IIT flag with him.

A flag in ceremony was held at IIT Delhi on Friday to mark the achievement, reported NDTV.