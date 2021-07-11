Tripura CM Biplab Deb Gifts 400 Queen Pineapples To Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Abhijit Nath

After receiving mangoes as a gift from the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, the Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb sent her the ‘Queen’ pineapple on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb sent a total of 400 pineapples, by special arrangments to the Bangladeshi PM. A total of 100 cartoons of pineapples has been sent from Tripura.

Recently PM Sheikh Hasina had sent the ‘Haribhnaga’ mangoes of Bangladesh to the Tripura CM.

Dr. Phanibhushan Jamatia, Director Horticulture Department informed that Chief Minister Deb had said on the same day that pineapples would also be sent from Tripura to further enhance the relationship with Bangladesh.

Chief Minister Deb said in a tweet that he thanked the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina for sending the mango as a gift. “I wish Hasina Ji and her family well. Let the Indo-Bangla relations be further strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

TK Chakma, head of the industry and commerce department, handed over pineapples at the Agartala Integrated Checkpost on Sunday at 8 AM to the Indian Deputy High Commission in Chittagong.

An official of the Indian Deputy High Commission in Chittagong delivered 100 cartoons of pineapple to the office of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. The Indian High Commissioner will hand over the greetings sent by the Chief Minister of Tripura to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh has sent mangoes to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sharma, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.