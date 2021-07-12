160 Km Of Assam Mizoram Border Still Not Settled, Mizoram Home Minister

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana held a Press Meeting on issues of the Assam-Mizoram border issue at his Office Chambers on July 12, 2021.

In his press briefing, the Home Minister informed that the 160 km stretch of the Assam-Mizoram border has not been settled yet and everyone must tread carefully.

The Home Minister also stated that the crops destroyed by the Assam police personnel must be given adequate compensation to the Mizo farmers.

Additional units of Mizo police forces have been deployed at the border, which will, hopefully, remove the anxiety of the public living on the border. Home Minister Lalchamliana hoped that the all-party meeting on July 14, 2021, between all representatives of NGO and joint church body, will have a positive outcome for the future.

Home Minister asserted “we shall not be the one to make the situation worse, nor the state shall be in a situation that whoever has damaged the land of the Mizos shall give compensation to the rightful owner.”