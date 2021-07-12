18 Including Seven Children Killed, As Lightning Strikes Rajasthan

NET Web Desk

On Sunday July 11, a total of 18 persons, including seven children died as lightning strikes some parts of Rajasthan.

Over a dozen left injured during the lightning strike. While, almost 11 citizens were killed near Amber Fort in Jaipur.

According to Hindustan Times report, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) immediately jumped into action, thereby carrying the injured to hospital for further aid.

According to personnel, the deceased included two tourists. The accident occurred while some of these victims were clicking selfies alongside the watchtower.

Furthermore, four children died in Kota and three in Dholpur district of the state.

Superintendent of Police, Kota rural, Sharad Chowdhary asserted the four children killed took their goats for grazing in the forest. With the incessant rainfall, these children took a shelter under a tree when the lightning striked.

Four others, including three children were under medical observation. – he further stated.

Whereas three children of Dholpur district were out with their cattles, when the incident occurred.

Rajasthan CM, Ashok Gehlot announced an amount of Rs 5 lakh for families of the deceased.