Assam : Three Held With Approx. 600 Grams Of Brown Sugar in Tinsukia

On Monday July 12, the Doomdama cops in Tinsukia district retrieved approx. 600 gms of suspected brown sugar, approx. Rs 9000 (cash) and two motorcycles from three drug smugglers.

Identified as Amod Shah, Munna Sahani and Sunil Das were nabbed based on specific inputs received by the police.

According to the personnel, Amod Shah holds the entire drugs racket in Doomdooma town.

“After receiving specific information, a police team from Doomdooma police station carried out a raid below the Doomdooma town overbridge and intercepted three persons carrying out a drug deal.” – asserted by the Tinsukia superintendent of police, Debojit Deori.

The trio has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.