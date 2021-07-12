Canada Heatwave Killed Nearly 1 Billion Sea Creatures On Canada Pacific Coast, Claims Marine Expert

NET Web Desk

Recently, Christopher Harley, a marine biologist at the University of British Columbia have claimed of a devastating impact of heat dome faced by the marine creatures.

He said that more than a billion marine animals may have been killed by the unusual heat in the Salish Sea along the Canadian Pacific Coast during the month of June.

He stated the following after the discovery of endless dead mussels, along with dead clams, snails, sea stars and barnacles on Vancouver’s Kitsilano Beach.

The inland Pacific body of water stretches from the Campbell River north of Vancouver down to Seattle and Olympia in Washington.

It is a vulnerability of ecosystems faced due to the climate change.

Climate experts believe the heat dome would have been virtually impossible without human-caused climate change.

The deaths of marine creatures in this massive extent is a clear warning of the future consequences, the earth will suffer due to climate change.

Extreme heat and drought in United States and Canada has proved fatal for individuals and creatures too. Such extreme events become more common as the world heats up due to global warming.