Chinese Protests Against Dalai Lama Birthday Celebrations Hosted By Ladakh Villagers

On Tuesday July 6, some Chinese nationals and civilians displayed banners to mark a protest against the Indian villagers celebrating the birthday of the Dalai Lama in Demchok, Eastern Ladakh.

The protest with placards occurred across the Indus river, close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Protestors came in five vehicles and raised banners nearly 200 metres away from a village community centre.

The incident occurred on July 6 around 11 AM at Dola Tamgo in Koyul village.

“We don’t understand Mandarin. They had scribbled something on the banner. They stood there for about half an hour,” Mr. Tsewang told The Hindu. “The land where they stood and protested on the Dalai Lama’s birthday is our land. It belongs to India,” he stated.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also greeted Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday. “Spoke on phone to His Holiness the @DalaiLama to convey greetings on his 86th birthday. We wish him a long and healthy life.”

Chinese government sources asserted the PLA soldiers only protested near the line of actual control.