India Evacuates Diplomats From Kandahar After Taliban Increase Its Activities

NET Web Desk

On Saturday July 10, some 50 diplomats and security personnel were evacuated in an Indian Air Force aircraft after Taliban group seize key areas enter the city.

The terrorist group entered the city after seizing key areas around the Southern city of Afghanistan.

Indian Consulate in Kandahar is now temporarily closed.

According to Hindustan Times report, Kandahar, the second largest city in Afghanistan is a significant centre for the strategic and commercial purpose.

India is now working on plans to ensure the safety of diplomats and around 3000 Indian nationals due to the surge in Taliban advances.

Experts believe the prevalence of a large no of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the southern provinces of Kandahar and Helmand is the major reason to to pull out the diplomats and security personnel from the city.

Earlier, Talibans claimed to have seized almost 85% of Afghanistan territories through violence and propaganda campaigns.