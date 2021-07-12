Ladakh Becomes First UT To Achieve 100% COVID-19 Vaccination With First Dose

NET Web Desk

Ladakh has become the first Union Territory to inoculate all eligible beneficiaries with the first jab of COVID-19.

The beneficiaries consist of healthcare workers, front line workers, migrant labourers, hotel workers, and Nepalese citizens currently residing in the state.

“Ladakh became the first Union Territory to have 100% #COVIDVaccination with 1st dose. Thanks #ModiSarkar and heatiest Congratulations to people of Ladakh. Yes #ModiHaiToMumkinHai #SaafNiyatSahiVikas” – tweeted by Ladakh MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

According to the official data, a total of 89,404 people in the region were administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 60,936 people have received the second jab.

A total of 6,821 Nepalese citizens living in the UT were among those vaccinated.

“We gave priority to hotel workers, most of whom are from outside Ladakh, and taxi/public transport drivers as they are in the frontline of the tourism industry. Labourers and handymen come in from other states during summer, so they were also treated on priority,” – a senior district official told TOI.