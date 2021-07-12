Manipur Reports 205 Delta Variant Cases Till Date

NET Web Desk

A total of 205 Delta strain cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Manipur till date.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP) urged people to use face masks even in family settings and abide by the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

On Sunday July 11, Manipur recorded 911 new positive cases, the highest since June.

While, 14 more persons died due to the infection, pushing the tally to 1,272.

The cumulative number of test results received so far is 9,55,967 – asserted by the state health department.

Earlier, on Friday June 18, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh announced the first cases of Delta strain detected in the state.

He added, a total of 20 samples from Manipur were sent to a laboratory at Hyderabad for further examination. Out of which, 20 were confirmed to have contracted the ‘highly transmissible’ strain.