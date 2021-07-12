Prime Minister Modi To Review Northeast’s Rising Cases of Covid-19 With Its CMs

NET WEBDESK

Given the rising cases of Covid -19 in the Northeastern region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram via video conferencing on Tuesday, July,12.

The Indian government is trying to expedite the vaccination programme in the northeastern region keeping in view the rapid rise of Covid-19 infections among its citizens.

When most parts of the country have seen a smooth decline in the Covid cases, the northeast region of the country has been a cause of serious concern with the number of cases either rising or not falling in line with the nationwide graph. Union Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba had held an interaction with the officials of the northeastern states’ home department last Wednesday and said that the continuous rising cases of Covid -19 in the northeastern states is an issue of serious concern for the Central Govt too.

PM Modi’s interaction with the CM’s coming in on its heels holds special significance.

The Central government had also sent multi-disciplinary teams to six states, including Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Manipur to aid them in containing the spread of Covid-19.

It is important to state that as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, around 80% of the new Covid-19 cases in India at the moment are being witnessed from 90 districts and as many as 14 of them are from the Northeast.