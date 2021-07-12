Sikkim High Court : Time Sought By The State For Formulation Of COVID-19 Policy For Third Wave Is A Matter Of Concern

NET Web Desk

Sikkim High Court has expressed its concern on the state government seeking time for the formulation of stringent measures to tackle the third wave of COVID-19.

The division bench consisted of Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari and Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan.

According to Sikkim Express report, the bench expressed dissatisfaction on the affidavit submitted by the state with COVID care facilities set up in the state.

The affidavit failed to highlight the measures, guidelines and the facilities for the impending third wave.

“Although, during the hearing on 23.06.2021, the learned Additional Advocate General had orally submitted that a policy to meet the third wave of Covid would be in place within a week and the augmentation done as per the policy before the onslaught of the third wave, we are concerned that they now seek time till the first week of August to do so,” – asserted by the division bench.

It further stated that policy framing should not stand as an obstacle to strengthen infrastructural facilities in the state.