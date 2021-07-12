Tripura Becomes First NE State To Cultivate Apple Ber

NET Web Desk

The pandemic which drastically impacted the production and marketing, thereby affecting the entire food system and has laid bare its fragility, tribal farmers are working on to find a new way amid the shortage to sustain throughout.

Tribal farmers in Tripura are creating a history by cultivating Apple Ber, a horticultural fruit.

According to IANS report, with the plantation, Tripura has now become the first state from Northeastern regions to cultivate Apple Ber.

Farmers of the state are thrilled to replace horticultural fruits with the traditional ones.

Bikramjit Chakma in northern Tripura’s Pencharthal motivated his relatives to cultivate two different varieties of Apple Ber – Sinduri Apple Ber and Kashmiri Apple Ber.

Chakma pursued Bachelor of Arts degree (BA) from a Tripura college in 2011 and now working as a government employee.

Farmers earned a profit of Rs 6 lakhs in a year by cultivating the two varieties of Apple Ber in a little over two acres of land.

Chakma states through horticulture cultivations, one can attain financial profit within a year. While the same won’t be possible via traditional cultivations such as – cucumber, tomato, brinjal, etc.