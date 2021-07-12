US Adds 14 Chinese Companies To Economic Blacklist Over Human Rights Abuse

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Biden administration has added 14 Chinese companies to economic blacklist in regard to human rights abuse in China’s Uygar Muslims and high-tech surveillance.

The China Academy of Electronics and Information Technology, Xinjiang Lianhai Chuangzhi Information Technology Co, Shenzhen Cobber Information Technology Co, Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology, Beijing Geling Shentong Information Technology, Shenzhen Hua’antai Intelligent Technology and Chengdu Xiwu Security System Alliance are the entities included.

According to Reuters report, China states it will take all stringent measures to safeguard its companies.

Entities added to the economic blacklist requires licenses from the Commerce Department.

They go through tough processes for attaining permission to receive items from U.S. suppliers.

Earlier, the Trump administration added some Chinese top artificial intelligence startups to economic blacklist for its treatment of Muslim minorities.