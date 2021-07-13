Arunachal Pradesh: Covid Vaccine Administered At Lugthang,14000 ft Above Sea Level

NET Web Desk

A Covid-19 vaccination camp at Lugthang was conducted to cover the 16 grazers, who couldn’t be given the jab during a special vaccination drive on 19th of May at Domstang between Thingbu Hydel and Luguthang.

The vaccination team led by the DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok comprised of ZPC Leki Gombu and other officials covered a perilious journey to reach out to those grazers.

The team started at 7:15 in the morning reaching the village around 4:30 pm. During this nine-hour-long journey they had to cover Nyukteng peak and Nahchhot peak through deep forests, swampy foot tracks and crossing Luguthang river, a tributary of Tawang chu several times.

The next morning DC, ZPC and the officers had a short meeting with the villagers following all the SOPs reviewing the affairs of the village.

The meeting was followed by the vaccination of the 16 left-out villagers, who had to be called back to the village sending special messengers for the vaccine. The DRCHO himself administered the doses.

Besides vaccination, the villagers were also treated for different ailments. Dr.Thutan Tashi, Sr. Veterinary Officer gave free medicines for diarrohea, De worming, and various other livestock ailments.

After vaccination, the team visited the stupa constructed in memory of the Late Dorjee Khandu former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. Khandu’s helicopter crashed around three hours journey from the stupa at a place called Serchungla on 30th April 2011.