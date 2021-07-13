Manipur : UNC Expresses Concern On CM’s Statement ‘Every Land Belongs To Government’

NET Web Desk

The United Naga Council (UNC) has recently reacted on the Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh’s statement on ‘every land belongs to the government’.

It appreciated the steps taken by the government for the plantation programme in regard to preserving forests and maintaining the ecological balance.

But urged to be more cautious and be realistic with the perspective.

According to Sangai Express report, the UNC has further advised government to not transform his perspective like predecessors. It also said that “no amount of historical rhetoric and distortion is ever going to be a solution” .

Focusing on the people rather than the state should be of topmost priority.

Earlier, on Monday July 5, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh added the state government has all authority to use lands for purposes. This was the first-ever tree plantation programme in the state being taken up in a reserve forest area in Kangpoki district.

The lands will be used in terms for the development and welfare of its people.