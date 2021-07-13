Nagaland : Fomer MLA, Dr KC Nihoshe Passes Away

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday July 13, the former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) & Parliamentary Secretary, Dr KC Nihoshe Yeputhomi passed away.

A medical practitioner and social worker, Nihoshe represented the Zunheboto Assembly Constituency.

He passed away at the Referral Hospital, Dimapur.

According to reports, the former MLA was suffering from a prolonged illness.

Nagaland Public Health Engineering Minister, Jacob Zhimomi confirmed the news.

“Former MLA and Parliamentary secretary,Nagaland Dr KC Nihoshe has just passed away at Dimapur today. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul RIP,” – tweeted by Zhimomi.

Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul RIP.@Neiphiu_Rio @YanthungoPatton @MyGovNagaland @KazhetoKinimi @PukhayiSumi @Hkhehoviy — Jacob Zhimomi (@jacob_zhimomi) July 13, 2021

Nagaland Deputy CM, Yanthungo Patton has also consoled his demise.

“Heartfelt condolences to the friends, family, and well-wishers of former Parliamentary Secretary Dr KC Nihoshe. Saddened by the news of his demise. He was an inspiring leader and a thorough gentleman. May his soul rest in peace!” – tweeted by Patton.