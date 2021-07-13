NFR To Resume Train Services To Dimapur From July 17

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 12, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) announced to recommence the services of 14 trains in Dimapur, Nagaland.

This will come into effect from Saturday, July 17.

The announcement comes after the commencement of Unlock Phase-II from July 11-17.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer, Subhanan Chanda placed the list of these 14 special trains. These trains include – 05669/05670 Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati express, 05603/05604 Guwahati-Ledo-Guwahati intercity express, 05909/05910 Dibrugarh-Lalgarh-Dibrugarh express, 05901/05902 Lumding-Tinsukia-Lumding express, 02249/02250 Bengaluru-New Tinsukia-Bengaluru superfast, 05927/05928 Rangiya-New Tinsukia-Rangiya express, 05967/05968 Rangiya-Ledo-Rangiya express, 05905/05906 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari express, 03281/03282 Dibrugarh-Rajendra Nagar-Dibrugarh express, 05959/05960 Howrah-Dibrugarh-Howrah express, 05933/05934 New Tinsukia-Amritsar-New Tinsukia express, 02503/02504 Dibrugarh-New Delhi-Dibrugarh express, 02423/02424 Dibrugarh-New Delhi-Dibrugarh express, 05903/05904 Dibrugarh-Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express.

Timings of all these trains are available in Railway Website.

It further stated that all inbound passengers at Dimapur Railway Station should be asymptomatic.

While, producing certificates of having completed both the doses of Covid19 vaccination is mandatory.