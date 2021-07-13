PM Modi To NE CMs, Use Micro-Containment, Best Practices To Contain Covid

In VC held on July 13th Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the Covid-19 situation of the Northeast with Chief Ministers of its eight states.

The Chief Ministers appraised PM Modi about the progress of vaccination in their respective states and steps that are being taken to take vaccines to far-flung areas. They also assured of the timely action to be taken to bring down the positivity rate which is on the higher side right now.

“The Prime Minister lauded the people, health workers and the governments of Northeast for their hard work in the fight against the pandemic and creating infrastructure for testing, treatment and vaccination despite the difficult terrain of the states”, a statement released from PMO read.

“The Prime Minister expressed his worry over the growing number of cases in some districts and stressed the need to catch these signals and take strict actions at the micro-level” it further stated.

PM Modi asked the CMs to accelerate the vaccination drive in the areas where the spread of the virus is expected. Prime Minister said that the Rs 23000 Cr package will strengthen the health infrastructure of the Northeast with expedited testing, diagnostics, genome sequencing in the eight states.

PM Modi also reemphasized the use of micro containment and make use of the best practices of the last one and half years.

Noting the fast mutating nature of the virus, the Prime Minister advised strict monitoring of the mutation and keep track of all variants. In such a scenario, prevention and treatment are critical, he said emphasizing covid appropriate behaviour. PM Modi also asked for covid protocols to be followed at all times even when people are engaged in economic activities.

“PM Modi emphasized an accelerated vaccination process and deal with vaccine hesitancy with the help of social, educational institutes, celebrities, and religious organisations if necessary”, the statement later added.

For the impending third wave, PM Modi stressed the need to quickly increase the number of beds, oxygen facilities, and paediatric care facilities in the Northeast.

The Prime Minister asked the Chief Ministers to complete the process of establishing the 150 oxygen plants quickly. He also underlined the need to establish temporary hospitals due to the geographical situation of the northeast.

He also asked to prepare trained manpower as oxygen plants, ICU wards, new machines that are reaching two block-level hospitals will need this manpower.

Apart from the Chief Ministers, Union Minister for Home Amit Shah, Ministers of Defence, Health, DONER, and other Ministers were present during the interaction.