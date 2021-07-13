Political Stalwarts Greet Mizoram CM Zoramthanga On His Birthday

NET Web Desk

Mizoram CM, Zoramthanga on his 76th birthday received birthday greetings from the notable political figures of the nation.

Party workers, Cabinet Ministers, State CM’s alongside Union Ministers wished the minister with the best of health, happiness and prosperity on his special day.

President of Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoramthanga was born to Darphunga and Vanhnuaichhingi on 13 July 1944 at Samthang village.

An eloquent debator, Zoramthanga is also a member of the Mizoram Presbyterian Church.

PM Modi also greeted the CM. “Best wishes to Shri @ZoramthangaCM on his birthday. He is widely respected for his vast political experience and passion towards the Northeast’s growth. Wishing him a long and healthy life.”

Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted “Heartfelt birthday wishes to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Mizoram Shri @ZoramthangaCM ji. May the Almighty bless you with a long and healthy life and provide strength to work more for welfare of the people of Mizoram and the Nation.”

“I extend my best wishes to Shri @ZoramthangaCM on the occasion of his birthday. I pray that he continues to find success in all his endeavours and wish him happiness, good health & long life.” – tweeted Sikkim CM, PS Golay.

Tweeted Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland CM, “Happy Birthday to @ZoramthangaCM, Honourable Chief Minister of Mizoram. I wish you peace, good health and long life in the service of people.”

Biplab Kumar Deb – Chief Minister of Tripura has also greeted him, “My heartiest birthday greetings to the dynamic Chief Minister of Mizoram Sri @ZoramthangaCM ji. May Almighty bless him with good health and long life in service of the people Mizoram.”

“My best wishes to you on your birthday Pu @ZoramthangaCM. Praying for your good health, happiness and long life.” – tweeted by Meghalaya CM, Conrad Sangma.

Arunachal CM, Pema Khandu also greeted the CM. “Greetings and best wishes on your birthday Shri @ZoramthangaCM Ji. May Mizoram continue to shine in all development sector under your able leadership. Prayers for your long life, good health and prosperity.”

“Warm birthday greetings to Shri @ZoramthangaCM Ji, Hon’ble CM of Mizoram. May the State of Mizoram continue to grow and prosper under your able leadership. I pray for your long life and good health.” – tweeted by Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh.