Sikkim : 207th Birth Anniversary Of Bhanubhakta Acharya – The revered ‘Adikavi’ Of Nepali Language

On Tuesday July 12, Sikkim observed the 207th birth anniversary of Bhanubhakta Acharya at Bhanu Udhyaan, Zero Point in Gangtok.

Considered to be a revered Nepali poet, the ‘Adikavi’ was the first writer to translate the great epic Ramayana from Sanskrit to Nepali.

Born to a Brahmin family on July 13, 1814 AD (1874 BS) in the hamlet of Chundi Ramgh in Nepal’s Tanahun district, Adikavi received education at home from his grandfather, a government official.

Preserving the lyrical narration style of Ramayana, his translations are believed by scholars to carry the same lyrical essence as in Sanskrit, the tale translated by Acharya sounds like a poem.

The state Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and other dignitaries paid homage to the Aadikavi by offering khadas to his statue.

Besides, the CM and Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad, cabinet colleagues, MLAs, MP Lok Sabha, Political Secretary, Mayor, Deputy Mayor, officials of various departments have also attended the event.

Besides, members of Nepali Sahitya Parishad and the local gentry at Bhanu Udhyaan, Zero Point also paid homage to Aadi Kavi Bhanubhakta Acharya on the occasion of 207th Bhanu Jayanti.

members of Nepali Sahitya Parishad and the local gentry at Bhanu Udhyaan, Zero Point to pay homage to Aadi Kavi Bhanubhakta Acharya on the occasion of 207th Bhanu Jayanti.

Besides, the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region (MDoNER) have also greeted the people of Sikkim on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti.

Besides, the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region (MDoNER) have also greeted the people of Sikkim on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti.