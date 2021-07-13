Sikkim : ITBP Initiates ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’ On Gurudongmar Lake

NET Web Desk

Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan have played an important role in order to outreach the significance of sanitation coverage.

On Monday July 12, the 11th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) carried out the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan in Sikkim to spread the message of universal sanitation coverage.

It was initiated on the banks of Gurudongmar lake in North Sikkim.

At an altitude of around 16,900 feet, the coverage is believed to stand as an outreach campaign.

“#SwachhBharat abhiyan carried out by 11th Battalion ITBP personnel on the banks of Gurudongmar lake in North Sikkim at altitude of around 16,900 feet.#Himveers #स्वच्छभारत,” – tweeted by ITBP.

One of the highest lakes in the world, Gurudongmar Lake is situated at an elevation of 17,000 ft.

It lies in the north of the Khangchengyao Range and is enclosed all around by snow-secured mountains. The lake shares its borders with Tibet and China.

Initiated by the Government of India in 2014, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan tries to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management.

A country-wide campaign, it is a restructured version of the Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan launched in 2009.