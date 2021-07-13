Yashpal Sharma, One Of the Heroes Of 1983 World Cup Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday July 13, Yashpal Sharma, a former Indian cricketer and part of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team died in New Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Aged 66, Yashpal is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Yashpal collapsed at home after returning from his morning walk.

He served as a national selector across two stints, first from 2004 to 2005, and later from 2008 to 2011.

Sharma played a total of 37 Tests, scoring 1,606 runs. Besides, he played as many as 42 ODIs scoring 883.

He’s most memorable innings came during the victorious 1983 World Cup campaign. During the opening game, he was conferred with the player-of-the-match title against West Indies for his terrific knock of 89.

Known for his gutsy attitude, he was a part of Delhi’s Cricket Advisory Committee.

Celebrities paid their condolences on the sudden demise of this cricket idol.

“Shri Yashpal Sharma Ji was a much beloved member of the Indian cricket team, including the legendary 1983 squad. He was an inspiration for teammates, fans as well as budding cricketers. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.” – tweeted by PM Modi.

Shri Yashpal Sharma Ji was a much beloved member of the Indian cricket team, including the legendary 1983 squad. He was an inspiration for teammates, fans as well as budding cricketers. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, “Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered. My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family.”

Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered. My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family. pic.twitter.com/WBQ6ng2x8I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2021

“Really saddened and shocked at losing a colleague of World Cup fame so early in life. Condolences to the family and God bless his soul 🙏🏻 #YashpalSharma” – tweeted by Ravi Shastri.

Really saddened and shocked at losing a colleague of World Cup fame so early in life. Condolences to the family and God bless his soul 🙏🏻 #YashpalSharma pic.twitter.com/jVkHEyRWfP — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 13, 2021

Mohammad Azharuddin also paid his tribute to the hero, “Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Yashpal paaji. A wonderful batsman and fielder, he was in the fabled 1983 World Cup team. I was fortunate to play a few ODI’s and many matches for State Bank of India with him. May his soul find eternal peace.” – Azharuddin tweeted.