COVID-19 Variant Alters Itself Inside Human Body, Informs Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura CM Biplab Kr. Deb, who is also looking after the Health portfolio told reporters, “In Delta and Delta Plus variants, there are separate parameters which keep on changing from time to time. Say, for instance, a patient infected with COVID-19 virus about a week back than his or her variant will automatically change after 15 days”.

He said “The government of India has clarified the matter through Press Information Bureau about this matter of Delta Plus variant. The central government is monitoring the entire COVID situation across the country and we all are following it undoubtedly”.

The Chief Minister said, “I urge everyone in Tripura that there is nothing to panic about, but everyone should maintain COVID appropriate behaviour to stay healthy and safe”.

Two days after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a press communiqué informed that there is no Delta Plus variant in Tripura, common masses were angry over the callousness of the officials of the Tripura government for announcing the Delta Plus variant in the state.

The Health officials in Tripura are in a state of dilemma whether the virus evolved to Delta Plus variant or still stood at COVID-19 virus which created a massive gap between central and state governments.

A team of four doctors of the state’s Health department earlier on July 9 announced that 138 cases of ‘Delta Plus’ variants were found in Tripura and accordingly, ‘weekend curfew’ and restrictions July 17 next were imposed throughout the state.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through a Press Information Bureau claimed “No case of Delta Plus reported from sample sequencing in Tripura” after two days of the announcement of 138 cases of Delta Plus variant found in Tripura.