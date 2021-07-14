Manipur : “Won’t Comply With Force Testing”, Residents Condemn House-To-House Test

NET Web Desk

Residents of Churachandpur district have recently opposed the house-to-house testing of two family members each.

The process follows the order issued by the DC of Churachandpur on Friday July 9.

Locals believe this act portrays alleged forceful measures to test the citizens. But if the same comes with a request, residents might agree to it.

According to the locals, forcefully testing for COVID-19 is a violation of fundamental rights.

Upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the state has led the authorities to organize the testing programme across the district.

According to Imphal Free Press report, on tuesday July 13, a total of 16 positive cases came from the mass testing programme.

Furthermore, the district recorded 237 COVID-19 positive cases and four deaths in the past 48 hours.