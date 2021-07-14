Manipur’s Water Resource Minister Letpao Haokip Lays Foundation Stone For ‘Eco-Tourism Destination’ In Lonpi Village

NET Web Desk

Recently, Letpao Haokip, the minister of Water Resources and Youth Affairs and Sports has laid the keystone for an Eco-Tourism Destination.

The event was organized at Lonpinu Gamvet Mol, Lonpi village in Chandel district in Manipur.

Jointly sponsored by Letpao, the total cost of the project will amount to Rs. 50 lakh.

Speaking at the event, Hokip asserted on the scenic view of the destination. It has a beautiful hill climb experience till its top, thereby offering a 360 degree aerial view of Manipur including Churachandpur, Ukhrul, the central plains, and even Myanmar.

The hill is also known as ‘Lamyeng Ching’.

To be handled on PPP model, the destination will have four lodging houses and one long dormitory for the needs of the visitors. It will also allow night stay facilities.

Historical significance of the place is significant as the place has seen havoc of the Seven Years Devastation War.

In 1819 during the reign of Maharaja Marjit Singh, the Burmese under general Mingimala Bandula, occupied Manipur from 1819 to 1826.

The war led chaos across the state leading to it’s immense devastation. This dark period in the history of Manipur was known as “Chahi Taret Khuntakpa” or Seven years Devastation.