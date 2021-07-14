Meghalaya To File Bio Patents For Root Bridges As Baubotanik

NET Web Desk

As the Meghalaya Government is beleaguered by multiple controversies regarding its approach to issues related to the environment The Forests and Environment Minister James K. Sangma on July 13th, 2021 met a host of individuals associated with the environmental initiatives to get their inputs namely Naba Bhattacharjee, Morningstar Khongthaw, and Nicholas J Kharnami.

Sangma informed that the Government is looking at bio patents for living root bridges in the state through a technology called Baubotanik. He also added that climate change curriculum for schools is being proposed.

Baubotanik is a building method in which architectural structures are created through technical joints and plant growth of living flora.

Sangma said “I want to create an environment leadership paradigm for Meghalaya through participative governance where people’s views and suggestions are considered for a better future.”

Naba Bhattacharjee, who is a retired forest officer suggested that the environmental ethos that is embedded among the indigenous communities of the state has most of the answers to go forth in the path of sustainable development. “The value system and belief of the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo people need to be restored if we want to protect the environment,” Bhattacharjee said.

Morningstar Khongthaw, founder of the Living Bridge Foundation known for maintaining living root bridges in Rangthylliang village in Pynursla said “the need of the hour is to have a practical curriculum where students are hands-on when it comes to the study of the environment. Students should be able to touch, see and grow plants and trees and not just read about them in a classroom”.

Nicholas J Kharnami, RJ and founder of Partners of Plaw Iew said “we have lost our traditional values due to globalization and to take better care of nature and the environment it is important that we go back to our roots and value system”.

“We are a young state and I am looking at this as an opportunity to reverse deforestation and turn this into a regenerative economy,” he highlighted.