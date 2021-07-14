Nagaland : MHA Orders CBI Probe Into Suspicious Death Of Rosy And Samuel Sangma

NET Web Desk

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked for an expeditious Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe into the suspicious death of Rosy and Samuel Sangma, two Nagaland residents allegedly murdered in Haryana.

CBI probe on the following issue came after Meghalaya MP, Agatha Sangma and Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik earlier written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking justice on the same.

“Union Home Ministry Requests CBI to Inquire into the Deaths of Ms. Rosy Sangma and Shri Samuel Sangma Press release – https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1735205… @HMOIndia @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts” – tweeted by the Spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs.

These mysterious deaths broke out an outcry in the entire Northeastern region, with people staging protests calling for an immediate justice.

Both of them hailed from Dimapur, Nagaland.

The incident occurred on June 25, when Rosy Sangma was admitted to the ICU of Alfaa Hospital, Gurugram. She died after some hospital staffs allegedly fed her with ice-cream.

Similarly, 23-yr-old relative Samuel Sangma was assaulted by a doctor while he filmed the video and questioned the hospital authorities. The next day Samuel’s friend found him dead inside the rented room.

Parents of Samuel Sangma have alleged a foul play in his mysterious death.

Earlier, Jyoti Kalash, Chief Resident Commissioner, Nagaland House, New Delhi has also written to the Additional Commissioner of Police, New Delhi for an immediate investigation.