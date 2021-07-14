Nagaland : NBSE To Declare HSLC & HSSLC Board Exam Results On July 20

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 14, the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the provisional results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examinations 2021 on July 20.

Informed by NBSE chairman Asano Sekhose, an online provision will be followed to view the results and download the marksheets.

HSLC and HSSLC exams in Nagaland were conducted in April-May this year. As announced the results will be out by afternoon of July 20.

Details of the website will be informed later.

Hard copies of the mark sheets/pass certificates will be issued accordingly.

Reportedly, a total of 23,612 candidates were enrolled to appear for the HSLC examination this year.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,835 candidates were enrolled to appear for the HSSLC examination.