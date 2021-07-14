Nagaland : Watch This Natalie Di Luccio’s Beautiful Rendition Of ‘You Raise Me Up’ Amidst The Calmness Of Khonoma

NET Web Desk

A beautiful rendition of ‘You Raise Me Up’ by Natalie Di Luccio, amidst the beautiful valleys of Khonoma – India’s first green village in Nagaland was released yesterday. Her soothing voice, musical arrangement, and beautiful picturization are earning rave reviews.

In this song Natalie, the Italian-Canadian singer collaborated with the musicians from the Angami community of Nagaland.

Angamis are one of the major tribal communities of Nagaland. Known for terraced wet-rice cultivation, Angamis were traditional warriors. Although more than 98% of the Angamis are Christians, they are considered one of the last tribes in Nagaland that still practice animism.

The song depicting Angamis as a part of this beautiful rendition of “You Raise Me Up” beautifully incorporates local with global culture. It is now been widely circulated on all social media platforms.

The musicians along with Natalie include – Atso Chasie who played the Naga string instrument, known as Gei-U. It is invented by the musician himself. It also features – Phetsukiku choir of the Khonoma region.

WHO IS NATALIE DI LUCCIO?

Often called “Bollywood’s Soprano” for her unique renditions of Indian Classics, Natalie this time focused to bring the essence of Northeastern tribes through her songs.

“YOU RAISE ME UP” – AND ITS ORIGINAL PERFORMANCE

The song “You Raise Me Up”, was originally composed by the Norwegian-Irish duo Secret Garden.

Written by Secret Garden’s Rolf Lovland, the song was performed early in 2002 by the invited lead singer of Secret Garden, Brian Kennedy.

The song has been recorded by more than a hundred other artists including American songwriter Josh Groban in 2003 and Irish boy band Westlife in 2005.