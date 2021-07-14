Satyadev Narayan Arya, 19th Governor Of Tripura Takes Oath Of Office

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The 19th Governor of Tripura, Satyadev Narayan Arya took his oath of office and secrecy at old Raj Bhawan premises here in Agartala today on July 14 Wednesday.

Chief Justice Akil Abdulhamid Kureshi administered the oath to Governor SN Arya in presence of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, and cabinet ministers along with Assembly speaker, BJP MLAs, and others.

Notably, Satyadev Narayan Arya is the 19th Governor of Tripura. He replaces Governor Ramesh Bais, who was serving as the Governor of Tripura since July 29, 2019.

Satyadev Narayan Arya has previously served as the 17th Governor of Haryana. He was born on 1 July 1936 in the Gandhi Tula area of Rajgir in the Nalanda district of Bihar. His political career as a BJP activist started from being an official of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He was a member of the Bihar cabinet from 2010 to 2015 where he held the position of Minister of Mines and Geology.

After announcing his name as the Governor of Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said in a tweet, “I sincerely congratulate Satyadeva Narayan Arya for being appointed as the Governor of Tripura.” Under his wise and competent direction, the Tripura government will continue its efforts to ensure the development and prosperity of the 37 lakh people of the state.