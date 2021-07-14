Seven among 20 Urban Bodies in Tripura fully vaccinated: Tripura CM

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Highlighting the measures initiated by the Tripura government to tackle COVID pandemic situation, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at the review meeting with the Prime Minister informed that seven among 20 urban bodies in the state have been fully vaccinated.

“The state has already vaccinated 100 percent of the first dose above 45 years of age. The second dose vaccination was 54.56 percent. In 18 years, the first dose of vaccination was 56.40 percent and the second dose was 1.55 percent”, Deb informed Modi.

The Chief Minister said there are 1,178 Gram Panchayats and villages in the state. Of these, 189 villages have already been fully vaccinated. Out of 20 urban bodies, 7 have been fully vaccinated. Deb also apprised PM Modi of vaccine stocks available in the state which stands at 2 lakh 25 thousand ticks. Deb added that if more than 6 lakh 25 thousand vaccines are made available, the entire state can be vaccinated within 7 days.

The Chief Minister said it has been possible to maintain the financial position of the state even in the Corona-era situation. For this, the state government is working by adopting various plans for the development of primary sectors including agriculture.

In response to the Corona situation, the state government has imposed a curfew to ensure that food packets are delivered to all the poor and needy families. Packets of food have been delivered to 7 lakh such families through volunteers.

The Chief Minister said the health infrastructure in the state has increased three times at present. Dedicated Covid Hospital, Dedicated Covid Care Center, ICU Bed, Oxygen Bed, etc. have been increased to deal with corona. The state currently has 3,529 beds in 29 dedicated covid care centers, 1,028 oxygenated beds, 157 ventilators, 3 oxygen plants, and 1,700 oxygen concentrators. The Chief Minister informed the meeting that work is underway to set up 22 more oxygen plants in the state.