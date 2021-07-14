Sikkim & Arunachal CM Greets People On Drukpa Tshe-zi/Choekhor Duechen

NET Web Desk

Sikkim CM – Prem Singh Tamang & Arunachal Pradesh CM – Pema Khandu on July 14 extended their best wishes to the people of these states on the auspicious occasion of Drukpa Tshe-zi.

Drukpa Tshe Zhi marks the Anniversary of the First Sermon of Lord Buddha. On this day, Buddha gave his first sermon or turned the first wheel of dharma.

CM Golay urged the citizens to follow the teachings and ideals of Lord Buddha and strive forth on the path of truth, peace, nobility, compassion and harmony.

“I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim on the auspicious occasion of Drukpa Tshe-zi. It is one of the most auspicious and significant occasions for Buddhists all over the world and marks the day on which Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on the Four Noble Truths to his first five disciples at the Deer Park in Sarnath, after attaining enlightenment more than 2500 years ago. We need to imbibe and follow the teachings and ideals of Lord Buddha and strive forth on the path of truth, peace, nobility, compassion and harmony. Let us protect and preserve the tranquil environment and communal harmony of the state, which is its hallmark.” – wrote by the CM in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh CM, Pema Khandu also extended his warmest greetings to the Buddhists across the world. “Happy #ChoekhorDuechen to Buddhist community celebrating #Buddha Shakyamuni’s first sermon (turning of the Dharma wheel). It is a great occasion to reflect upon the profundity of #FourNobleTruths and the #EightfoldNoblePath by putting these teachings into practice.” – tweeted by the Arunachal CM.

His First Sermon were based on the Four Noble Truths – the existence of suffering, the cause of suffering, that the cause of suffering can end, and the path to the end of suffering.

This learnings were provided to his first five disciples at the Deer Park in Sarnath, after attaining enlightenment more than 2500 years ago.