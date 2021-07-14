Sikkim : COVID-19 Upsurge In Lingdum Monastery, 68 Young Monks Infected

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 12, out of the total cases registered in Sikkim, the district-wise COVID spread in East Sikkim has recorded the highest infection.

It has recorded a total of 144 cases, out of which 68 monks of Lingdum monastery was found infected with COVID-19.

According to Sikkim Express report, the young monks aged between 9-18 years were undertaking education there.

After few positive cases reported from the monastery, a medical team from Sang primary health centre had conducted a mass sample collection drive.

103 samples were collected for RTPCR testing, out of which 68 were reported from the monastery.

With the latest update, Lingdum monastery has seen a COVID-19 outbreak for the second time since the second wave.

The monks have been kept under strict isolation.

Sikkim’s Ecclesiastical Department that looks after the welfare of religious places and it’s people have mounted immediate concern after the continual surge of COVID in monasteries have been reported.

Lingdum Monastery is a pilgrimage site situated near Ranka in Sikkim, located 12 km away from Gangtok.