Sikkim : SABA Nominates 20 Boxers For National Boxing Championship 2021

Sikkim Amateur Boxing Association (SABA) nominated a total of 20 boxers for the 4th Youth Men’s & Women’s and 4th Junior Women’s & Men’s National Boxing Championship 2021.

The championship will be organized in Sonepat, Haryana in July 2021.

Youth Men’s & Women’s competition will commence from July 18.

The Junior Women’s & Men’s Championship will begin from July 26.

Participants for the women’s category of youth championship include – Yasika Rai (45-48 kg), Simran Pradhan (48-50 kg), Ganga Biswakarma (50-52 kg), Tenila Sherpa (57-60 kg) and Pema Ongmu Bhutia (70-75 kg).

While, the male participants for the youth championship comprise of – Lahang Subba (44-46 kg), Arpan Rai (48-51 Kg), Prem Kumar Chettri (51-54 kg), Nitesh Darnal (54-57 kg), Harshavardhan Singh (60-63 kg), Sahil Gurung (69-71 kg) and Pempa Dorjee Sherpa (71-75 kg).

According to Sikkim Express report, Prava Gajmer (48-50 kg) is the lone participant in the junior women’s category, thereby representing the state in the championship.

Furthermore, the men’s category for the Junior Championship will include 7 boxers.

Tanam Limboo (44-46 kg), Durga Prasad (46-48 kg), Ramlal Maundal (50-52 kg), Jayant Dagar (52-54 kg), Praven Chettri (57-60 kg), Adrash Pradhan (63-66 kg) and Nishant Halder (70-75 kg) are the following selected participants for the men’s category Junior Championship.

The boxers were nominated via a selection trial.

It was conducted under the supervision of SABA president Jaslal Pradhan and technical committee chairman Manoj Limboo.