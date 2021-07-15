Amazon Launches ‘Spotlight North East’ To Showcase Hidden Gems Of The Region

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Amazon India has launched the ‘Spotlight North East’ storefront. The store would help customers discover the local culture and handwoven products from the region.

The first-of-its kind initiative, this will enhance the recognition of the traditional products among the masses.

It will comprise traditional attires such as – Chakshesang Shawls from Nagaland, Muga Silk from Assam, different types of weaves, as in – Moirang Phee from Manipur, teas, spices like the Mizo Chilli, and many such products.

The e-commerce company, announced the launched the programme in April 2021 during the Smbhav event.

Besides, ‘Spotlight North East’, three other initiatives were announced during the summit. They were – Smbhav Venture Fund, and Local Shops Enablement.

‘Spotlight North East Front’ initiative will boost the local economy, create jobs and accelerate financial inclusion and empowerment of women and tribal communities across the region.

According to Amazon India, this initiative will bring 50,000 artisans, weavers, and small business online from all the 8 states of Northeast India by 2025.

It will help boost exports of key commodities like – tea, spices, and honey and reach it to Amazon customers worldwide.

Amazon India declared that over the next five years, Amazon India will bring more than 5000 unique craft-based products, Geographical Indication (GI) and many such local products.

It is partnering with government organizations including Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) and North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC) to engage, skill and digitally enable artisans and Weaver communities across the region.

“We are excited to launch a dedicated Spotlight North East storefront on Amazon.in showcasing region’s unique handicrafts, handlooms, and GI products to customers across India. This is part of the Spotlight North East programme announced recently at Amazon Smbhav 2021 and is aimed at enabling MSMEs like artisans, weavers, local shops from the region with technology and ecommerce to reach customers across India and the world,” Amit Agarwal, Global Senior VP and Country Head, Amazon India said.