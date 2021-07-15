Arunachal Pradesh: Border Issue With Assam To Be Solved Amicably, Concrete Results Soon: CM Pema Khandu

NET Web Desk

Participating in a virtual meet convened by new DoNER Minister GK Reddy, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that Assam and Arunachal have in principle agreed to sort out the inter-state boundary issue out-of-court for which the state government has already started its homework.

CM Khandu added that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have stressed for an amicable and out-of-court solution to the border issue.

CM Khandu said that “Inter-state boundary issue has been long pending. I have discussed it with my Assam counterpart, Hemanta Biswa Sarma and we have agreed to go for an out-of-court solution to all issues related to our boundary.”

“We have already started working at the ground. If everything goes well in the next few months we may see some concrete results towards instilling peace permanently along our boundaries,” he further added.

On North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) – Khandu said the state government is looking to partner with NESAC for technology support for the development of model villages in international border, identifying suitable land for agriculture and horticulture activities, degrading forest covers, border fencing, etc.

The Chief Minister also said that the Jal Jivan Mission that assures tap water supply to every household will be completed by 2022 in Arunachal, a year ahead of the national target.

To boost the education in the state after the NITI Ayog’s report on the education scenario, Khandu informed that the state government has launched its Mission Shiksha that aims to completely overhaul the scenario in the next few years.

“As far as facilitating investment in the state, we have enacted the Ease of Doing Business Act. Soon we will have in place a single window clearance portal and centralized inspection system, which would make the process lot simpler and faster for investors,” he said.

To maintain the state’s greenery, he said the state government is committed to doing plantation in 80000 hectares of land in the next five years. The program is in full swing with the help of NEC, he added.

Raising the COVID situation of the state, Khandu admitted steady rise of positive cases in the state. He informed that a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) is being convened tomorrow (Friday) and the way forward would be decided.

Before concluding, Khandu impressed upon the DoNER ministry to consider the establishment of a world-class diagnostic lab in Dibrugarh, Upper Assam, that would benefit both Arunachal and Assam.

“Fortunately, we have land available in Dibrugarh allotted by the Government of Assam. We will be happy to donate if this lab comes up,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khandu expressed optimism that the North East would gain much under GK Reddy, who also holds the important portfolios of Tourism and Culture, the two most important sectors of the Northeast.