Delhi University Announces Admission Dates

India’s top ranked public university ,Delhi University has released dates for its admission for the UG and PG courses.

Undergraduate admission process will start from 2nd of August and postgraduate admissions will start from July 26th.

All admission processes will remain completely online pertaining to the Covid – 19 situation going on in the country ,said the Vice Chancellor P.C Joshi today evening .

Consisting of three colleges, two faculties, and 750 students at its founding, the University of Delhi has since become India’s largest institution of higher learning and among the largest in the world. The university has 16 faculties and 86 departments distributed across its North and South campuses. It has 77 affiliated colleges and five other institutes.