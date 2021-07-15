Gaganyaan Mission : Elon Musk Congratulates ISRO For Successful Test Of Vikas Engine

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 14, the Indian Space of Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully conducted the third long duration hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine.

Elon Musk, SpaceX CEO has congratulated the organization for achieving the feat.

“#ISRO on July 14, 2021 has successfully conducted the hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine for the core L110 liquid stage of the human rated GSLV MkIII vehicle, as part of engine qualification requirements for the #Gaganyaan Programme Read More: https://isro.gov.in/update/14-jul-” – tweeted by ISRO.

He responded to the tweet as : “Congratulations! 🇮🇳”

Part of the Gaganyaan programme, the test was conducted for the core L110 liquid stage of the human rated GSLV MkIII vehicle.

The engine was fired for a duration of 240 seconds at the engine test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.

According to ISRO, performance of the engine met all the test objectives. Meanwhile, the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test.

This was the final testing of one of the three stages of launch vehicle, used for the Gaganyaan mission to carry humans to Space. It will act as the first major project to send humans to space.

Besides, four Indian astronauts have undergone generic space flight training in Russia as part of the programme.

First unmanned mission is planned for December 2021 and the second one is scheduled in 2022-23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address on August 15, 2018, formally announced the programme.