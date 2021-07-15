Hindustani Way: AR Rehman and Ananya Birla’s Tokyo Olympics Song

• NET Web Desk

Legendary music composer AR Rehman and singer Ananya Birla have come up with a rocking cheer song titled Hindustani Way for the Indian athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Hindustani Way was launched by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Tuesday. He wrote while launching the song, “Let me thank Ananya & AR Rahman for taking the initiative. I want every Indian to listen to it, share and cheer for India.”

The song was posted by Ananya on her official Youtube channel. The video is a recreation of some throwback moments from India’s Olympics history. It begins with Leander Paes’s win in 1996 followed by the 2004 silver medal by Rajyavardhansingh Rathore. Glimpses of the hockey team, PV Sindhu, and Sakshi Malik are also seen in the video.

The featured video of the song includes archival footage from Atlanta Olympics (1996), Athens Olympics (2004), Beijing Olympics (2008), London Olympics (2012), and Rio Olympics (2016). It also has some exclusive training footage of this year’s contingent.

This song is energetic and exciting for India’s fans. Team India will have 126 people in the Olympics contingent this year and this song is surely going to boost up the spirit of the Indian contestants.