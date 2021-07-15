Khelo India Youth Games 2021 Postponed In View Of Impending Third Wave Of Covid-19

NET Web Desk

The Khelo India Youth Games which was supposed to be held from November 21-30 has been postponed to February 2022 because of the threats of the third phase of Covid -19.

A decision in this regard was taken in the first meeting of the Organizing – cum – Coordination Committee regarding the preparation of ‘ Khelo India Youth Games_2021’ held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Monday in which the Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh was also present.

It was previously scheduled to be held at five different places namely Chandigarh, Ambala, Shahbad and Panchkula, and Delhi.

” In view of the third wave of Covid -19, it has become necessary to extend the date “, Chief Minister of Haryana informed later.

He also stated in the meeting that about 8,500 players are likely to participate in the event out of which 5,072 will be athletes.